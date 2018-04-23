SPORTS
Rockets' 50 points in a quarter the most in a playoff game since 1962

Tim MacMahon
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Houston Rockets blew open Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with the second-highest-scoring quarter in NBA playoff history.

The Rockets scored 50 points in the third quarter, matching their total from the first half and falling one point shy of the NBA playoff record. The Los Angeles Lakers scored 51 points in the fourth quarter of a playoff loss to the Detroit Pistons on March 31, 1962.

Rockets stars James Harden and Chris Paul combined for 37 points in the quarter. According to ESPN Stats & Information, that is the most points Harden and Paul have combined for in any quarter as teammates.

Harden had 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the quarter. That set a franchise record for points in a quarter, breaking Hakeem Olajuwon's mark of 18 set against the Utah Jazz on May 5, 1995.

That was in stark contrast to Harden's rough start to Game 4. He was 0-of-7 from the floor in the first quarter, which was his most misses in a quarter without a made field goal, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Harden singlehandedly outscored the Timberwolves in the third quarter. Minnesota finished the quarter with 20 points, and the 30-point margin was the most lopsided deficit in a quarter in the franchise's playoff history.

The Timberwolves became the first team to be outscored by 30 points in a playoff quarter since May 6, 1986, when the Boston Celtics had a 36-6 advantage over the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter.

