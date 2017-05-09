EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1967768" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The city's bike sharing program is growing again.

As many people know, biking is a great way to see the city and get some great exercise too.With warmer weather ahead, now is a great time to grab some friends and head outdoors.If you're looking for other biking enthusiasts who like to ride, check out these Houston-area bike clubs:This group takes off from Market Square on the first Sunday of every month. Riders go for a 25 to 40-mile bike ride to explore Houston's bayous. These rides are open to everyone and all abilities, but mountain bikes or bikes with fat tires are necessary.This social biking group hosts a ride varying in speed and intensity, taking off from Bohemeo's Café at 708 Telephone. Check their Facebook group for upcoming rides.It's the bike group most of Houston has heard about. Critical Mass is a casual affair, beginning downtown Houston and travelling to wherever the wind takes its riders. The ride is slower-paced and great for beginners. Meets the last Friday of the month between 6:30 and 7 p.m. at Market Square Park, 301 Milam.This club really knows how to "REP" Houston. Don't know what that means? Ride. Eat. Party. Check out the group's delicious ride schedule over on their Facebook group.Established in 1964, this group offers different weekend rides for varying levels of riders. You can join the club for a 30-day free membership by visiting their website (see link above). Individual membership is $20 a year; a family membership is $25.If you love riding bikes in Houston, you can meet new friends and organize your own rides on Meetup.com. The group is open to all fitness levels and bicycle types, and features dozens of upcoming rides.Want to find friends to ride with? The goal of HTX Bike Social is to promote cycling through its ride on the second Friday of every month. You can also find a list of other rides members are organizing on their Facebook group.Are you serious about biking? This group practices the common fundamentals of team cycling on a 30-mile route every Sunday. Check out their Facebook group for details.Are you a woman with a bike? Join the club that's taking to Houston's streets every Monday around 7 p.m. Members meet at Carnegie Vanguard High School and ride for about 15 to 20 miles. Check out their Facebook group for more information.