HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Where were you in 1995 when the city of Houston celebrated the Rockets back-to-back NBA Championship?
If it takes a while, don't worry -- it's the last time the Rockets hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
At the beginning of the 1994-95 season, the Rockets hardly looked like a contender with a mid-season trade and injuries.
In the Western Conference Finals, the Rockets would prove to be too much for David Robinson and the San Antonio Spurs. After defeating the Spurs 4-2, the Rockets would face a young Orlando Magic team led by All-Star center Shaquille O'Neal.
The Magic didn't stand a chance stopping Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets.
ROCKETS PLAYOFF RUN:
* Houston defeated Utah (3-2) in first round
* Houston defeated Phoenix (4-3) in Western Conference semifinals
* Houston defeated San Antonio (4-2) in Western Conference Finals
* Houston defeated Orlando (4-0) in the NBA Finals
How was life in the city of Houston back in 1995?
- Houston Oilers were still Houston's football team and played in the Astrodome
- Rockets played in The Summit
- No Houston Dynamo soccer team
- No Houston Comets WNBA team
- Tropical Storm Dean caused damage across parts of the Houston area
