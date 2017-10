ROCKETS PLAYOFF RUN:

Houston Oilers were still Houston's football team and played in the Astrodome

Rockets played in The Summit

No Houston Dynamo soccer team

No Houston Comets WNBA team

Tropical Storm Dean caused damage across parts of the Houston area

Where were you in 1995 when the city of Houston celebrated the Rockets back-to-back NBA Championship?If it takes a while, don't worry -- it's the last time the Rockets hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy.At the beginning of the 1994-95 season , the Rockets hardly looked like a contender with a mid-season trade and injuries.In the Western Conference Finals, the Rockets would prove to be too much for David Robinson and the San Antonio Spurs. After defeating the Spurs 4-2, the Rockets would face a young Orlando Magic team led by All-Star center Shaquille O'Neal.The Magic didn't stand a chance stopping Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets.* Houston defeated Utah (3-2) in first round* Houston defeated Phoenix (4-3) in Western Conference semifinals* Houston defeated San Antonio (4-2) in Western Conference Finals* Houston defeated Orlando (4-0) in the NBA FinalsHow was life in the city of Houston back in 1995?