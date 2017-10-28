SPORTS

Remember 1995? A look back at the Rockets back-to-back NBA championship

Remember 1995? A look back at the Rockets back-to-back NBA championship (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Where were you in 1995 when the city of Houston celebrated the Rockets back-to-back NBA Championship?

If it takes a while, don't worry -- it's the last time the Rockets hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

At the beginning of the 1994-95 season, the Rockets hardly looked like a contender with a mid-season trade and injuries.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Rockets would prove to be too much for David Robinson and the San Antonio Spurs. After defeating the Spurs 4-2, the Rockets would face a young Orlando Magic team led by All-Star center Shaquille O'Neal.

The Magic didn't stand a chance stopping Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets.

ROCKETS PLAYOFF RUN:
* Houston defeated Utah (3-2) in first round
* Houston defeated Phoenix (4-3) in Western Conference semifinals

* Houston defeated San Antonio (4-2) in Western Conference Finals
* Houston defeated Orlando (4-0) in the NBA Finals



How was life in the city of Houston back in 1995?

  • Houston Oilers were still Houston's football team and played in the Astrodome

  • Rockets played in The Summit

  • No Houston Dynamo soccer team

  • No Houston Comets WNBA team

  • Tropical Storm Dean caused damage across parts of the Houston area


