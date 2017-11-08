SPORTS

Petition started to name street after Astros star George Springer

Petition started to name street after Astros star George Springer.

A petition has been started to rename a street in New Britain, Connecticut after Houston Astros outfielder George Springer.

The petition on Change.org wants Paul Manafort Drive changed to George Springer Drive.

Springer, a native of New Britain, played baseball for New Britain High School and the University of Connecticut.

RELATED: Astros' George Springer opens up about life off the field
Top 5 things you didn't know about George Springer



"The street currently bears the same name as his son, Paul J. Manafort, a New Britain, CT native who was recently indicted on twelve federal criminal charges, including conspiracy against the United States," the petition stated. "This street next to New Britain's featured university should honor a better name."

More than 1,000 people have signed the petition.


