The petition on Change.org wants Paul Manafort Drive changed to George Springer Drive.
Springer, a native of New Britain, played baseball for New Britain High School and the University of Connecticut.
"The street currently bears the same name as his son, Paul J. Manafort, a New Britain, CT native who was recently indicted on twelve federal criminal charges, including conspiracy against the United States," the petition stated. "This street next to New Britain's featured university should honor a better name."
More than 1,000 people have signed the petition.
