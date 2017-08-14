HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston sports fan is calling for rapper Bun B to be banned from cheering on local teams.
According to change.org, Dontralle Brown Reed started the petition calling it "To ban Bun B from Houston sports." He claims the rapper's support is bad for our teams.
"We have lost players, prime time games and shots at championships every time he's involved from appearances to his songs. The fans are growing tired and this has been going on the past five years. He only comes around when we are winning, so its only right to ban him from the teams. He is a bandwagon for his image," the petition reads.
The Astros were on a five-game losing streak until they won against the Texas Rangers Sunday.
In 2015, Bun B created a song he called the Astros theme song titled "Crush City" after the team made it to the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Reed says he will be sending the message to Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.
So far, the petition has reached 75 supporters.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff