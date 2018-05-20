Oracle Arena pays tribute to Santa Fe victims; Rockets discuss plans for Game 5

Oracle Arena paid tribute to the victims of the Santa Fe High School tragedy with a moment of silence before Game 3 between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.
The Rockets are discussing plans to honor the victims and families of Friday's school shooting, which happened about 35 miles south of Houston.
They are expected to do something for Thursday's Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Warriors at Toyota Center, which is the first time they will have a home game since the shootings.
"We're getting more information," Rockets CEO Tad Brown said. "[Rockets owner] Tilman [Fertitta] is very engaged with it. He and I have been talking about [what can be done.] I'd call it a recognition of the importance of supporting all of our community. We're actively trying to figure out how we can best impact those people affected by it.
"It's amazing that these things seem to be more and more commonplace now. This hits close to home because it's right down the street. We're going to make sure we get all the appropriate information and deliver the appropriate tribute and support that we can."
Rockets guard Chris Paul gave an impassioned statement Friday, saying the playoffs were "minor compared to what is taking place down in Santa Fe."
Saturday, he talked more about the incident. "I have two kids of my own who I take to school ... and you hope they come back to you.
"Prayers go out to those families and everyone that was affected by it. This is becoming somewhat of the norm and shouldn't be.
"Hopefully our team and our organization, I'm sure we're going to try to do things to try to help those families that are affected to give them those bright spots in times like this."
