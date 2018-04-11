NBA players react to Andre Ingram's impressive debut

But the Lakers could have never predicted the stellar performance they got from Ingram against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night -- 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 3 blocks in 29 minutes in his first NBA game -- nor him nearly leading them to a come-from-behind win against the best team in the NBA.
Los Angeles ultimately lost to Houston, 105-99, but Ingram's impressive debut -- after 10 years of grinding in the G League -- dwarfed the game's outcome. The uplifting story had social media losing its mind, including several notable NBA players -- and a certain Lakers legend -- who felt as shocked and inspired as everyone else.
