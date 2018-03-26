SPORTS

Mugshot released on NFL player Michael Bennett after allegedly injuring elderly woman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett was taken into custody and released hours later for the felony charge of injury that stemmed from an altercation in Feb. 2017 at Super Bowl LI, according to Bennett's lawyer.



Bennett allegedly injured a 66-year-old paraplegic who was working at NRG Stadium.

Bennett surrendered at 1 p.m. at the Harris County District court.

Harden told Eyewitness News that Bennett was out of the country when the Harris County District Attorney announced Bennett's indictment for the felony charge of injury to the elderly on Friday.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

On Feb. 5, 2017, Bennett was a spectator and in town to watch his brother, a player for the New England Patriots.

Immediately following the game, Bennett allegedly shoved his way on to the field where players were gathering to celebrate.

NRG security personnel, including the 66-year-old disabled victim, told Bennett he had to use a different entrance for field access.

Instead, he pushed through them, including the elderly woman who was part of the security team, police said.

Bennett, 32, was traded from the Seahawks to Philadelphia earlier this month.

