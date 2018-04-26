Meet the woman behind the braids of Rockets' Gerald Green

A Houston stylist is gaining national attention for the braids one Rockets player is rocking on the court.Right now, there's a buzz in the air at Current Cuts in northeast Houston, a barber shop where you can get a close cut, buzz, or a detailed braid. One of the stylists goes by "Sandra's Braids."For 14 years, Sandra Finn has fine tuned her craft, a skill that's allowed her to get creative."I've done so many different things," Finn said. "A lot of different designs that I just love."But there's one head of hair getting her a lot of attention. Gerald Green, of the Rockets, is doing more than provide a spark off the bench during the playoffs. His Houston-style braids are quite the talker.Right now, he's rocking a giant "R" as the Rockets continue their playoff run. It's a journey not only good for the team but for Finn's business."Oh, I love it," Finn said. "It's more attention to my skill. So, I really enjoy it."Finn has braided Green's hair for the past two years. Last year, he was with a different team, but he joined the Rockets this season."Since he came to Houston, he wants to do everything Houston," Finn said. "So Astros star, the Rockets, the Oilers."Although it seems like a painstakingly long process, Finn says it only takes her an hour to do the job.It's also a weave that doesn't break the bank either."For something like his hair, I go 75 bucks for in-shop," Finn said. "If I'm doing freelance, it's $200 and up."In order to do this kind of work, Finn says she needs three to four inches of hair, and her creativity isn't finished.If the Rockets' make it to the Finals, she's looking forward to Green showcasing her latest design."I was going to do the trophy in his head if he let me," Finn said. "So, we'll see."It's a pattern every Rockets' fan could certainly dig.