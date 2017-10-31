Meet the barber of the Houston Astros

Have you ever wondered where the Astros get their fresh cuts? Look no further.Danny Quiles is the unofficial barber for Houston Astros players. On his Instagram, you can pictures of his clients including Lance McCullers Jr., Carlos Correa, Dallas Keuchel, George Springer, Jose Altuve and more.Some superstitious players say he's a critical part of the Game Day ritual.When he's not doing the Astros' cuts, you can get a cut from him at the Cadillax Barber Shop at 19128 West Little York in Katy for around $25.