  • LIVE VIDEO Explosion reported at Valero refinery in Texas City
SPORTS
espn

Mariners turn unlikely triple play against Astros

SEATTLE -- The Mariners turned a triple play against the Houston Astros more likely to be seen in a Little League game than the major leagues.

With runners at first and second and no outs in the fourth inning Thursday, Evan Gattis hit a check-swing ground ball to third base. Kyle Seager stepped on third and threw to second base to force Carlos Correa.

Gattis finished running to first but apparently believed it was the third out and turned to jog back to the dugout. Seager noticed what was happening, and Robinson Cano threw to Daniel Vogelbach, who applied the tag.

It was the 12th triple play turned by Seattle and first since 2015. It was the second straight season the Astros had a triple play turned against them. Before last year, Houston had not hit into a triple play since 1989.
Related Topics:
sportsespntriple playmlbseattle marinershouston astrosevan gattis
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Dynamo and Dash team up to beautify Buffalo Bayou Park
Roger Federer, Kevin Durant, Chloe Kim, Adam Rippon, J.J. Watt among Time 100
TIRR wheelchair basketball team wins national championship
J.J. Watt named to TIME 100 list of influential people
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Explosion reported at Texas City refinery
Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT waives $1.3B in late fees
HPD reveal security measures for Barbara Bush's public viewing
Barbara Bush's life celebration set tonight at City Hall
Atlantic Coffee Solutions set to close its doors in Houston's East End
Barbara Bush's impact felt at Third Ward Houston school
Huge bridge demolition planned for Hwy 288 construction
Cook fired over racial slur on student's receipt at UNT
Show More
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
Who is hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
Multiple victims file lawsuit in Dr. Larry Nassar case
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for religious attack on Muslim woman
Police commissioner says he "failed" after Starbucks arrests
More News