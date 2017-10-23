SPORTS

Free hot dogs on the way for World Series victor

EMBED </>More Videos

The battle between Houston and LA just got a lot beefier. (@GoodDogHouston/Twitter, @PinksHotDogs/Twitter)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Forget the timeless Los Angeles-New York rivalry, Los Angeles-Houston is the hot new matchup. In fact, it's gotten so beefy that there are free hot dogs at stake.

Good Dog Houston and Pink's Hot Dogs in Los Angeles have been sparring playfully on Twitter, and it's resulted in a delicious surprise for fans: free food. The hot dog spot from the city that loses the World Series will pay for the winning city's restaurant to hand out free hot dogs to fans.

We here in Houston can't wait to get our hands on some free hot dogs courtesy of Pink's next week!

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsfun stufffoodsocial mediatwitterworld seriesHouston AstrosLos Angeles DodgersMLBfree foodhot dogsHoustonCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Gerry Davis to umpire his 6th World Series, tying most times among active umps
Astros' Sign Lady has World Series dreams in mind
LSU cheers on Astros with new Houston billboards
Paul Wall offering grillz to Astros players
Astros fans getting logo shaved onto their heads
More Sports
Top Stories
Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
1 injured in fire at Tomball paint facility
Fan carves Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel into pumpkin
Astros' Sign Lady has World Series dreams in mind
LSU cheers on Astros with new Houston billboards
FedEx truck delivers thieves right into police custody
Duane Brown back with Texans ending holdout
Baseball fans on the hunt for World Series tickets
Show More
Weird World Series weather: Hot in LA, cool in H-Town
HPD vigilantly prepping for World Series in Houston
Astros fans getting logo shaved onto their heads
2 kids hit by vehicle on way to school in SE Houston
Target customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep"
More News
Top Video
LSU cheers on Astros with new Houston billboards
Baseball fans on the hunt for World Series tickets
Fan carves Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel into pumpkin
HPD vigilantly prepping for World Series in Houston
More Video