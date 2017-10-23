HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Forget the timeless Los Angeles-New York rivalry, Los Angeles-Houston is the hot new matchup. In fact, it's gotten so beefy that there are free hot dogs at stake.
Good Dog Houston and Pink's Hot Dogs in Los Angeles have been sparring playfully on Twitter, and it's resulted in a delicious surprise for fans: free food. The hot dog spot from the city that loses the World Series will pay for the winning city's restaurant to hand out free hot dogs to fans.
Open up shop in the winning town for a night? What do you think? @astros @Dodgers @pinkshotdogs ??!— Good Dog Houston (@GoodDogHouston) October 22, 2017
Congrats 2 the @astros! Which team is gonna take home the #WorldSeries trophy? @dodgers!!!!! @GoodDogHouston pic.twitter.com/ShpPVSYO7r— Pink's Hot Dogs (@pinkshotdogs) October 22, 2017
We here in Houston can't wait to get our hands on some free hot dogs courtesy of Pink's next week!
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff