After a season full of story lines, big plays and monstrous hits, it all comes down to this: the National Championship game between No. 3 Clemson and No. 1 Alabama.For Channelview's Jalen Hurts, the opportunity to win a football championship at Alabama is the ultimate exclamation point.Hurts, who is undoubtedly Alabama's biggest weapon, continues to lead the Crimson Tide. The freshman quarterback has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards and 22 touchdown passes. On the ground, Hurts has 891 yards and 12 runs into the end zone.As if the story for tonight's game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. couldn't have gotten any better, two brothers will also have a chance to 'roll tide' against Clemson.Brothers Torin and Xavian Marks, from Rosenberg, share a special bond. Both went to George Ranch High School, but played on opposite sides of the football.Xavian Marks, a sophomore wide receiver, was a late signee to Alabama, according to the university's football website. For the season, he has played in four games for the Crimson Tide as a special teams player. Torin Marks, a redshirt freshman, has not played this season, according to Alabama.Alabama could be the first college football team in the modern era to finish 15-0.