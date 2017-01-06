SPORTS

Dad of Alabama star Jalen Hurts: 'I'd never bet against him. He's very competitive'
Alabama's Jalen Hurts learned to remain calm from his dad, current Channelview Head Coach Averion Hurts. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Coaching is one thing but when it comes to watching your son play on the highest level, it's a different experience.

For Channelview Head Coach Averion Hurts, it's nerve-racking.

"You have no idea what's being called, you're just watching," he said.

Averion Hurts has traveled to watch his son, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, play nine times this season and he'll be at the National Championship game in Tampa on Monday.

"I'd never bet against him. He's very competitive," Averion Hurts said. "To be able to watch your son on this stage is humbling at times."

Coach Hurts is always calm on the outside and that's something he started teaching Jalen at an early age. The young Alabama quarterback is poised and polished for a true freshman. According to Coach Hurts, all the things Jalen has gone through in life prepared him for this.

Jalen Hurts enrolled early at Alabama last December. He had a chance to run the scout team for Alabama's game against Clemson. He impressed Nick Saban and staff, they gave him a head start in winning the quarterback job this season. Now, he'll lead the Tide against Clemson for the national title.
