K.J. Malone, son of NBA legend, retires after Texans' rookie minicamp

HOUSTON -- The Texansplaced guard K.J. Malone, son of NBA Hall of FamerKarl Malone, on the reserve/retired list Monday.
Malone signed with the Texans last month after going undrafted out ofLSU, but has decided to instead pursue a career outside of the NFL.
Malone played left tackle at LSU for the past two seasons, but missed six games with a knee injury in 2017.
The guard attended Houston's rookie minicamp over the weekend. He said his knee is 100 percent and that he was ready to fight for a spot on the Texans' roster.
