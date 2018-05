K.J. Malone, son of NBA legend, retires after Texans' rookie minicamp

HOUSTON -- The Texans placed guard K.J. Malone , son of NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone , on the reserve/retired list Monday.Malone signed with the Texans last month after going undrafted out of LSU , but has decided to instead pursue a career outside of the NFL.Malone played left tackle at LSU for the past two seasons, but missed six games with a knee injury in 2017.The guard attended Houston's rookie minicamp over the weekend. He said his knee is 100 percent and that he was ready to fight for a spot on the Texans' roster.