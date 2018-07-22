SPORTS

Johnny Manziel traded from Hamilton to Montreal

EMBED </>More Videos

Johnny Manziel traded from Hamilton to Montreal. (KTRK)

MONTREAL, Canada --
Johnny Manziel is headed to the Montreal Alouettes.

Montreal acquired the former Heisman Trophy winner and offensive linemen Tony Washington and Landon Rice from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday for defensive end Jamaal Westerman, wide receiver Chris Williams and first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Montreal made the move a day after starting quarterback Drew Willy sustained his second injury of the season. Montreal backup Jeff Mathews also is out with a foot injury, leaving third-stringer Matt Shiltz to play the final three quarters Saturday night in a 25-8 loss at Calgary.

"We have acquired an exceptional quarterback with undeniable talent," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement in a team release. "With his great mobility, his athletic abilities and his instinct we believe that he will have a positive impact on our offence. Landon Rice and Tony Washington are two skilled players that will considerably solidify our offensive line."

Making a comeback after being released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016, Manziel was unable to get on the field in Hamilton behind starter Jeremiah Masoli. In two preseason games, the former Texas A&M star was 21 of 32 for 168 yards and a touchdown. Alouettes coach Mike Sherman recruited Manziel to Texas A&M when he was the Aggies' head coach.

"Professional salute & respect for Ticats @ticatmitchell & Coach Jones for doing the rgt thing.Thank y'all for the opp & great luck in future!" Manziel's agent, Erik Burkhardt, tweeted Sunday night.



Montreal (1-4) hosts Edmonton on Thursday night. The Alouettes have scored a CFL-low 69 points and allowed a league-high 148.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfootballtexas a&m university
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News