J.J. Watt the designer? Texans star reveals new clothing line to launch in July

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When you take a look at the accolades for Houston Texans phenom J.J. Watt, the list goes on. From NFL Pro Bowl appearances, Reebok shoes and television commercials, Watt has done it all -- expect one thing, until now.

Coming in July, Mizzen and Main will release clothing designed by Watt. According to a social media profile, Mizzen and Main is the "best of advanced performance fabrics with the refined look of traditional menswear. (It's the) choice of athletes, entrepreneurs and game changers."


Last summer, Reebok and Watt launched the "JJ I." The training shoes are available online and at all major shoe retailers for $99.99.

