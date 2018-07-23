SPORTS

'I feel great' Deshaun Watson gets green light to practice heading into Texans training camp

Things to know about Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
News that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is ready to get back on the gridiron just might be music to fans' ears.

After tearing his ACL during a practice session last November, Watson says that he's ready to go for training camp.

"I feel great. I'm getting ready for next week when we report to Greenbrier and I'm gonna be a full-go," Watson told American Flag Football League on Thursday.



The ACL injury eight months ago ended Watson's season. The Texans went on to finish 4-12, the last spot in the AFC South.

Since then, Watson has posted numerous videos on social media showing him working out.

In June, he shared a video of him running on a treadmill, which was the first time he went running since his injury.

WATCH: Texans' Deshaun Watson runs for first time since ACL tear

Before his injury, the star quarterback threw for 19 touchdowns and ran for two more in his rookie season.

Fans will be eager to see the spark that he provides to the offense return.

The Texans arrive for training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia on Wednesday.

They'll kick off practices on Thursday in preparation for the preseason, which begins on August 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

SEE ALSO: Texans announce dates and times for 2018 training camp
