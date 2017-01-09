How to get to the Super Bowl

Essential info:

Super Bowl Sunday, Sunday, February 5, 2-17Kick-off: 5:37 p.m.Parking Lots Open: 11:00am CSTGates Open: 1:00pm CSTGame Day Fan Plaza: 1:00pm - 5:00pm CSTParking permit sales for Super Bowl LI will open to the public. To purchase, visit http://superbowlparkmobileglobal.com, or contact (866) 715-7210 or email superbowl@parkmobileglobal.com for more information. Parking prices are as follows:Car/SUV: $100 per permitLimo/Van: $200 per permitMini Bus: $250 per permitBus/RV: $300 per permitCash Parking: day of, as availableThe METRORail Red Line connects Downtown Houston and NRG Park with service every four minutes. You can connect via METROBus or METRORail Purple and Green Lines at the Central Main Street station. The ride from downtown to NRG is approximately 17 minutes and costs $1.25 each way. You can buy your fare in advance via METRO app or find more information online at www.ridemetro.orgThis route will leave every fifteen minutes, from 11 a.m. to midnight on game day. The shuttle runs from two Galleria-area locations (Galleria Mall and Hilton) to and from NRG Park, for $2 each way or $4 round-trip. For guests with disabilities, METRO offers 100% accessibility and also provides paratransit via METROLift. Call 713-225-0119 for more information.Taxis are approved to provide rides to various locations downtown and around Super Bowl LIVE. If you're jumping from event to event in downtown, $6 taxicab rides anywhere downtown by any taxi company in Houston ("Six in the City"). Taxicab stands are located around downtown or find one on the City of Houston's NEW rideshare app ARRO.UBER has agreed to operate from designated pick-up and drop-off zones around Super Bowl LIVE, in order to minimize wait time and surge charge. The location is at the Super Bowl LIVE Welcome Center on Rusk Street between Crawford Street, and Avenida de las Americas.Ubers will drop off and pickup from the Maroon lot at NRG Park.