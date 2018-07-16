HOUSTON ASTROS

How other Astros have fared in the Home Run Derby

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick facts on Astros star Alex Bregman. (KTRK)

The Home Run Derby is Monday night, and an Astros player will participate in it for the first time in 10 years. Alex Bregman's career-high 20 home runs have landed him as the No. 4 seed in this year's derby.

Bregman will face off against Kyle Schwarber from the Chicago Cubs. If Bregman comes out on top, he will be the first player in franchise history to win the derby.

This is the fifth Astros player to participate in the Home Run Derby. Bregman joins the exclusive list of Jeff Bagwell, Lance Berkman, Moises Alou and Glenn Davis.

History has not been on the Astros' side in this event. No one has won the Home Run Derby out of the group and Berkman is the only player who reached the finals (2004).

While other Astros haven't had the best of luck, hopefully they'll push for Bregman to be victorious.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsMLBHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Roberto Osuna addresses Astros in closed-door meeting
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News