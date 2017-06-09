Houston teen qualifies for US Open

Houston's Walker Lee has qualified for the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills Golf Club as a high school senior.The 19-year-old has committed to Texas A&M to play golf there in the fall.In the Junior Golf Scoreboard Rankings, Lee ranks second in Texas and eighteenth nationally.Lee earned medalist honors at the 2016 PGA Junior Series Champion at The Air Force Academy, individual champion at the 2013 AJGA Harvey Penick Invitational, runner-up at both the 2013 AJGA David Toms Invitational and 2015 AJGA Patrick Reed Invitational and has carded eight wins on the Texas Junior Golf Tour and two on the Texas Legends Junior Golf Tour.Lee holds three course records including Champions Golf Club in Cypress Creek with a score of 62.