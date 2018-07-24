SPORTS

Houston Sabercats and Sylvester Turner break ground on Aveva Stadium

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Sabercats break ground on new arena (KTRK)

The Houston Sabercats are close to finding a permanent home in Houston. Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with the team, broke ground on the Aveva Stadium Tuesday morning.

The stadium, which will be located in the south Houston area, will fit 3,500 fans. Three fields total will be installed. The Sabercats originally leased 41 acres in Houston back in February for $3.2 million.

"This helps create another sports venue that will appeal to our diverse population," Turner said.

Marty Power, one of the co-founders of the Sabercats, thanked many of the Houston sports organizations for their help throughout the process. He also thanked the Sugar Land Skeeters for allowing them to use their stadium.

Major League Rugby added the Sabercats in 2017 and the league had its inaugural season in 20.18.
