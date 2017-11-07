A mixed martial arts fighter says he died in the cage and came back to life.CJ Hancock is the first to admit, it's a miracle he's alive."I heard of it happening before. I never thought it would happen to me," said Hancock.Last Friday night, Hancock was competing in a MMA fight when he collapsed in the ring. Amateur video shows rescuers performing CPR for several minutes trying to save his life.Two shocks from a defibrillator and several days in the hospital later, he's alive and knows his fighting days are probably over.Hancock, like many pro fighters, drops weight rapidly to fit into a lower weight class. He was trying to get from his normal weight of 215 to 170 pounds in 2 months, often by sweating it out in a sauna. He believes that's what almost killed him."There were a couple of times when I came out of the sauna, I was light headed and dizzy and I felt like I was going to vomit, but there was nothing in my stomach. And I knew there was something wrong, but I just thought I could handle it," said Hancock.Now feeling blessed to be revived after his collapse, Hancock and his girlfriend are reevaluating his future. Doing what's safe may require a new dream."I still plan on competing, but I probably won't be fighting anymore, and that was my dream, and now it's gone, and that was stupid," said Hancock.