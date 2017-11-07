SPORTS

Houston MMA fighter says he died in cage, later revived by paramedics

Miya Shay talks to MMA fighter who was brought back to life after collapsing in the ring (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A mixed martial arts fighter says he died in the cage and came back to life.

CJ Hancock is the first to admit, it's a miracle he's alive.

"I heard of it happening before. I never thought it would happen to me," said Hancock.

Last Friday night, Hancock was competing in a MMA fight when he collapsed in the ring. Amateur video shows rescuers performing CPR for several minutes trying to save his life.

Two shocks from a defibrillator and several days in the hospital later, he's alive and knows his fighting days are probably over.

Hancock, like many pro fighters, drops weight rapidly to fit into a lower weight class. He was trying to get from his normal weight of 215 to 170 pounds in 2 months, often by sweating it out in a sauna. He believes that's what almost killed him.

"There were a couple of times when I came out of the sauna, I was light headed and dizzy and I felt like I was going to vomit, but there was nothing in my stomach. And I knew there was something wrong, but I just thought I could handle it," said Hancock.

Now feeling blessed to be revived after his collapse, Hancock and his girlfriend are reevaluating his future. Doing what's safe may require a new dream.

"I still plan on competing, but I probably won't be fighting anymore, and that was my dream, and now it's gone, and that was stupid," said Hancock.

