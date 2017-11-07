  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Mayor declares victory on city props
  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Mayor declares victory on city props
SPORTS

Houston MMA fighter dies in cage and comes back to life

EMBED </>More Videos

Miya Shay talks to MMA fighter who was brought back to life after collapsing in the ring (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A mixed martial arts fighter says he died in the cage and came back to life.

Clovis "CJ" Hancock is the first to admit, it's a miracle he's alive.

"I heard of it happening before. I never thought it would happen to me," said Hancock.

Last Friday night, Hancock was competing in a MMA fight at the Arena Theater in Southwest Houston when he collapsed in the ring.

Houston businessman Rob Todd, who was in the audience, captured the moments after Hancock's collapse on video. It shows rescuers furiously pumping his chest, trying to get his heart going.

"People were in all the various stages of panic, because you got a person at this point, have had CPR for five minutes? People are yelling from the audience, does he have a punctured lung," recalled Todd.

Two shocks from a defibrillator and several days in the hospital later, Hancock's alive. As we showed him Todd's video for the first time, tears streamed down his face.

Hancock, like many pro fighters, drops weight rapidly to fit into a lower weight class. It's a process called cutting, and fighters admit it can be dangerous. Hancock was trying to get from his normal weight of 215 to 170 pounds in 2 months, often by sweating it out in a sauna. He believes that's what almost killed him.

"There were a couple of times when I came out of the sauna, I was light headed and dizzy and I felt like I was going to vomit, but there was nothing in my stomach. And I knew there was something wrong, but I just thought I could handle it," said Hancock.

Now feeling blessed to be revived after his collapse, Hancock and his girlfriend are reevaluating his future. Doing what's safe may require a new dream.

"I still plan on competing, but I probably won't be fighting anymore, and that was my dream, and now it's gone, and that was stupid," said Hancock.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsMMAcprHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Everything you need to know about Roy Halladay
Astros' Lance McCullers throws doggie day care party
Texans sign quarterback Josh Johnson, release McGloin
Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Houston mayor declares victory on city props
Congressman Ted Poe won't seek reelection in 2018
Attorney: Clara Harris never wanted her husband to die
Texans sign quarterback Josh Johnson, release McGloin
Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
Heartbroken Astros players remember Roy 'Doc' Halladay
Everything you need to know about Roy Halladay
Church shooter escaped from behavioral center after threats
Show More
Constable teaching churches how to survive gun violence
Churches file lawsuit against FEMA
Man offers free caskets to Texas church massacre victims
Sugar Land man with Down syndrome reported missing
Hi-tech seat promises to cure urinary incontinence
More News
Top Video
Everything you need to know about Roy Halladay
Galleria flips the switch on big Christmas tree on Saturday
Astros' Lance McCullers throws doggie day care party
Congressman Ted Poe won't seek reelection in 2018
More Video