POKER

Michael Dyer representing Houston in final table of World Series of Poker Main Event

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston man has shot to win $8.8M in World Series of Poker (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 32-year-old Houston man could walk away with nearly $9 million if he comes out on top at the World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas.

Michael Dyer beat out more than 7,000 people to be one of six players left at the final table on Friday. The jackpot for the winner is a whopping $8.8 million.

Dyer is relatively unknown in the Houston area, according to Bill Heuer, a partner at the Post Oak Poker Club, who has spent the last 15 years of his career playing the sport.

Several players in the club have been following Dyer, and speculation is swirling that the man may have got his start in online poker.

"He's got just as good of a chance as any and I really like his odds right now, because he has twice as many chips as the second place chip holder, which is a huge advantage at this stage," Heuer said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the man's family who are in Las Vegas and they promised to share more details on his tournament success in the near future.

Play continued on Friday evening at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino where play will conclude with two players left.

If Dyer makes it through, the main event championship will be determined Saturday night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsu.s. & worldpokergamblinglas vegasHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POKER
Houston man eliminated at World Series of Poker
Legal gambling? How poker rooms find a path to legality
New club brings legal poker to the Galleria area
Man wins $8.1 million in World Series of Poker
More poker
SPORTS
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News