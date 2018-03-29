SPORTS
Houston Dynamo add Jared Watts, give coach Wilmer Cabrera extension

ESPN staff
The Houston Dynamo acquired defender Jared Watts from the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, while also giving contract extensions tocoach Wilmer Cabrera andgeneral manager Matt Jordan.

Houston will send $100,000 in targeted allocation money in exchange for Watts, 26, who has started 61 games over four seasons in Colorado.

Watts was surplus to requirements in Colorado after the Rapids signed three new center-backs in Tommy Smith, Deklan Wynne and Danny Wilson.

"Jared is a steady and reliable player who is entering the prime of his career at 26 years old," Jordan said in a statement. "He provides flexibility to our roster with his ability to play as both a center-back and holding midfielder."

Meanwhile, the Dynamo also announced that Cabrera had signed a new two-year deal as manager, as his current contract was set to expire in December.

Cabrera helped Houston reach the playoffs last season for the first time in four years. However, an ESPN poll of 104 MLS players ranked Cabrera as the manager for whom they would least like to play.

Jordan signed a new three-year contract and was also promoted to senior vice president.

