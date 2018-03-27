SPORTS

Highlands Little League team recreates 'The Sandlot' picture

HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
A Highlands Little League team recreated a classic photo from the movie "The Sandlot."

Eyewitness News viewer Ashley Henry shared the team photo on Facebook of the Little League team known as the Astros.

And if you have seen the movie, you will agree that these kiddos pretty much nailed it with their outfits.

Some of the team's moms worked on the details of each outfit in time for the players to wear them on Saturday, opening day.

"They have been baseball brothers for a few years now and are all great friends," Henry told ABC13.

From the left to right, the players pictured are Landon Pogue, Jude Pena, Lane Moody, Garrett Zaruba, Brycen Schrader, Brayson Ybarra, Cason Henry, Eden Moreno and Conner Lucas.

Related Topics:
sportsmoviebaseballlittle leagueBaytown
