High school football players gave some emergency help to an emergency vehicle.The boys lent their muscles to push an ambulance off the football field. The ambulance was called after one of the quarterbacks was injured in the game.When they determined the player didn't need to go to the hospital, the paramedics tried to drive off, but the ambulance got stuck in the wet field. So the home team huffed and puffed and pushed it off the field.They may have used up to much energy doing that because the team lost the game.