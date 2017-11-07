SPORTS

High school football players help push stuck ambulance

EMBED </>More Videos

The boys lent their muscles to push an ambulance off the football field. (KTRK)

By
BEVERLY, OHIO (KTRK) --
High school football players gave some emergency help to an emergency vehicle.

The boys lent their muscles to push an ambulance off the football field. The ambulance was called after one of the quarterbacks was injured in the game.

When they determined the player didn't need to go to the hospital, the paramedics tried to drive off, but the ambulance got stuck in the wet field. So the home team huffed and puffed and pushed it off the field.

They may have used up to much energy doing that because the team lost the game.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsgood newshigh school footballOhio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. helps lost dog find her home
NBA player rankings: Harden and LeBron racing for the crown
MLB sells out of World Series dirt from Dodger Stadium
'A WILD RIDE': Champion Astros cover Sports Illustrated
More Sports
Top Stories
Court records: Suspect shot deputy while he was on ground
iPhone glitch creating typos for users
Memorial grows as community deals with deadly tragedy
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
Man jumps on baggage belt, crawls to tarmac
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
Heights voters take to the polls over alcohol sales
'A WILD RIDE': Champion Astros cover Sports Illustrated
Show More
Astros' Altuve, Hinch finalists for AL MVP, manager races
Mom killed in hit-and-run wreck near middle school
CVS to offer next day delivery for prescriptions
High school sweethearts killed in church mass shooting
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
More News
Top Video
Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. helps lost dog find her home
Man jumps on baggage belt, crawls to tarmac
CVS to offer next day delivery for prescriptions
Santa Claus busted with crack pipe, NJ police say
More Video