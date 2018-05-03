SPORTS

James Harden slaps phone of fan after being called 'worst flopper in the NBA'

James Harden slaps phone of fan during Game 2 on Wednesday night. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Rockets guard James Harden may be the biggest star on the court, but he quickly found out that he's not a favorite for all.

A Utah Jazz fan caught Harden's attention as players came out of the locker room for the start of the third quarter during Game 2 Wednesday night.

In video recorded by Jason Glad, he can be heard saying, "You're still the worst flopper in the NBA."

Glad, who lives in Phoenix and is a diehard Jazz fan, told ABC13 that everything happened quickly.

"He (Harden) looked at me and slapped the phone. It all happened so fast," Glad said.

Glad said he's seen reaction from both sides -- some support and others questioning why he would get in the face of a player.

His video post on Facebook has been watched over 60,000 times.

Glad told ABC13 that he traveled to Houston for Game 1 and 2 to cheer on the Jazz.

But would he come back to Houston for Game 5?

Glad says he would love to, even for a possible Game 7.

