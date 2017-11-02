WORLD SERIES

Gov. Abbott declares Nov. 3 Houston Astros Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Abbott has declared Nov. 3 as Houston Astros Day. (AP Photo/Tim Bradbury, Pool)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
You can now add a statewide day of celebration to the list of perks that come with winning a World Series.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, as Houston Astros Day in recognition of the team's historic World Series win and its importance to Houston as the city continues to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

"Like the Astros, Texans are known for their spirit and resolve, and in the wake of Harvey's devastation, we were able to see the persevering nature of Texans on full display. This championship will serve as inspiration to a city and state that is passionate about its sports," Abbott said.

Houstonians will celebrate Houston Astros Day with a team victory parade. Download the ABC13 news app to watch the parade on Friday starting at 1 p.m.

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsworld seriesHouston Astrosbaseballholidaygreg abbotttexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WORLD SERIES
Veteran stars Verlander and Beltran get their rings
Meet Carlos Correa at Galleria Macy's on Friday
The Houston Astros are first-time World Champions, and they made quite a dent in the record books getting to the mountaintop.
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
More world series
SPORTS
Veteran stars Verlander and Beltran get their rings
Meet Carlos Correa at Galleria Macy's on Friday
The Houston Astros are first-time World Champions, and they made quite a dent in the record books getting to the mountaintop.
Internet celebrates Astros winning 1st World Series
More Sports
Top Stories
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
HISD closed on Friday to celebrate Astros victory
Too-tall big rig damages overpass near downtown
REPEAT? Astros will win 2018 World Series, SI says
Jaw-dropping moments from the World Series
How much the Astros could earn for winning World Series
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade tomorrow
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
Show More
Meet Carlos Correa at Galleria Macy's on Friday
The Houston Astros are first-time World Champions, and they made quite a dent in the record books getting to the mountaintop.
CHAMPAGNE CHAMPS: Astros locker room soaks in title win
3 Astros World Series items headed to Cooperstown
Baseball isn't why Springer's dad is proud of him
More News
Top Video
HISD closed on Friday to celebrate Astros victory
How much the Astros could earn for winning World Series
3 Astros World Series items headed to Cooperstown
Meet the slugger who locked down Astros MVP Springer
More Video