Gov. Abbott declares Nov. 3 Houston Astros Day

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --You can now add a statewide day of celebration to the list of perks that come with winning a World Series.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, as Houston Astros Day in recognition of the team's historic World Series win and its importance to Houston as the city continues to recover from Hurricane Harvey.
"Like the Astros, Texans are known for their spirit and resolve, and in the wake of Harvey's devastation, we were able to see the persevering nature of Texans on full display. This championship will serve as inspiration to a city and state that is passionate about its sports," Abbott said.
Houstonians will celebrate Houston Astros Day with a team victory parade. Download the ABC13 news app to watch the parade on Friday starting at 1 p.m.
