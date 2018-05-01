HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Rockets want fans to get to Toyota Center early.
Ahead of game 2 tomorrow, the Rockets will be hosting a happy hour.
From 5:30 to 7 p.m., there will be $5 beers and $2 sodas, popcorn and hot dogs.
The team is also hosting a lift-off party at the same time outside the Toyota Center with live music, games and prizes.
WE NEED YOU HERE EARLY FOR GAME 2, HOUSTON!— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 30, 2018
The Rockets will play in the Utah Jazz in game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs at 7 p.m.