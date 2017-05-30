SPORTS

Game ball delivered by drone in Portuguese Cup Final

EMBED </>More Videos

An official at the Portuguese Cup Final on May 28 delievered the game ball while riding a drone. (Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This game ball made quite the grand entrance.

An official riding a drone delivered the ball for the final game of the Portuguese Cup (Taca de Portugal) on Sunday.

Social media users were amused at the futuristic stunt. Marvel's Dan Slott and others compared the drone to the mode of transportation used by Spider-Man's Green Goblin.
Related Topics:
sportsdroneshoverboardtechnologysocceru.s. & world
Load Comments
SPORTS
Standings check: What rises and falls are in the forecast
Pro-golfer Tiger Woods arrested for DUI, police say
Writer loses job over tweet on Japanese Indy winner
Astros want to keep wins coming against Twins
More Sports
Top Stories
Crashed car lands on top of sleeping man downtown
Trump's communications director resigns
Hackers post anti-Trump message on Houston sign
More heavy storms later this week
Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega dead at 83
Writer loses job over tweet on Japanese Indy winner
Baghdad bombing kills at least 31 outside ice cream shop
Show More
Anti-"sanctuary cities" protest hit Austin
3 hurt after ponies rush through crowd at parade
Teen says cousin saved his life during shooting rampage
Police: Man accused of killing boyfriend then self
Victoria Islamic Center breaks ground on new mosque
More News
Top Video
Trump's communications director resigns
Baghdad bombing kills at least 31 outside ice cream shop
Photos show moment foster parents became forever family
3 hurt after ponies rush through crowd at parade
More Video