You may remember former NFL linebacker Kailee Wong as one of your favorite original Houston Texans,"A lot of the people that do recognize me, recognize me from video games, they played with me or something like that," he said.ABC13 talked to Wong at his newest business venture, conceived when he left the NFL for corporate America."That's where The Athletic Room started, just my frustration with how bad I felt sitting behind a desk," said Wong.The goal of The Athletic Room, he says, is to share the best methods for workout recovery -- from compression to stretching sessions to cryotherapy. Gone is the old school ice bath, replaced with an intense three minute cold therapy session."Pro athletes use it, but it's for everybody. We're all athletes; we're all designed for movement, therefore we should take care of our body the way a pro athlete would," said Wong.For yet another former Texan, Steve McKinney, his time since leaving the game has also been about business. Specifically in Madisonville, he just celebrated a huge renovation of the McDonald's he owns there."I was excited to do it. I grew up around Madisonville and Centerville and ate at that McDonald's plenty of times growing up," said McKinney. "So I was excited to give back to the community."Both agree that life is full, even years after their time on the field."That's one thing you don't take into account when you're chasing your dream; your dream is done pretty early in life," said Wong. "Hopefully there's 70 years more that you're going to have to live doing something."