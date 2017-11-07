SPORTS

Former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay killed in plane crash

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Noco briefs media on plane crash that killed his good friend, Roy Halladay (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

HOLIDAY, Florida --
Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay was killed when his small aircraft crashed into shallow waters in the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40.

The crash happened shortly after noon on Tuesday.


The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says Halladay's body was recovered earlier today after the single-engine Icon A5 crashed near Holiday, Florida.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of this amazing and generous individual," Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a press conference this afternoon. "Our hearts go out to Roy and his family."

"The worst case scenario happened and it breaks our hearts," Nocco said.



Authorities said the plane wreckage would be removed from the water something this evening.

Nocco requested the media give the Halladay family their privacy during this difficult time.

Halladay had just appeared at the sheriff's Fishing for Families tournament on Friday, and was remembered as a philanthropist and "incredible friend."

The celebrated athlete tweeted frequently about his love for flying.



In October 2017, ICON Aircraft published a Youtube video featuring Halladay and his wife, Brandy.

Harry Leroy Halladay III, affectionately known as "Doc," was one of just six pitchers to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues.

Halladay pitched a perfect game on May 29, 2010, beating the Florida Marlins 1-0. In his first-ever postseason start later that season, Halladay threw the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Celebrities and baseball fans alike rushed to Twitter to share their sorrow for the Hallday's family.

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr., expressed grief over the loss of a childhood hero:



The Houston Astros organization also sent their condolences to Halladay's family:
