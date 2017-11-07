RIP Roy Doc Halladay, a true baseball great and a man with a generous heart.Our thoughts and prayers are with Roy and his family during this difficult time. We were blessed to have known him and consider him to be a member of our family. We are grateful for his love and support. pic.twitter.com/wMprVclFtC — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 7, 2017

The deceased has been confirmed as Roy Doc Halladay. — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 7, 2017

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

What do clouds feel like? I didn’t know either until I got my new Icon A5! I’m getting bruises on my arms from constantly pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/BaObEUj3Xo — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Can’t begin to explain all the breathtaking views I have seen thru the open windows of demo’s & now my very own Icon A5! Thx to all at Icon! pic.twitter.com/BZsXqcHFmt — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

RIP Doc. I remember watching you in awe as a kid, your legacy will forever live on. Love those close to you. https://t.co/cMeiEXuCoV — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) November 7, 2017

We join the rest of the baseball world in mourning today’s tragic passing of Roy Halladay. We send our heartfelt condolences to Roy’s family, friends and fans at this difficult time. — Houston Astros (@astros) November 7, 2017

The 76ers organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Philadelphia Phillies great Roy Halladay. We extend our sincere condolences to his loved ones and our friends within the Phillies organization during this difficult time. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 7, 2017

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay was killed when his small aircraft crashed into shallow waters in the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40.The crash happened shortly after noon on Tuesday.The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says Halladay's body was recovered earlier today after the single-engine Icon A5 crashed near Holiday, Florida."We are deeply saddened by the loss of this amazing and generous individual," Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a press conference this afternoon. "Our hearts go out to Roy and his family.""The worst case scenario happened and it breaks our hearts," Nocco said.Authorities said the plane wreckage would be removed from the water something this evening.Nocco requested the media give the Halladay family their privacy during this difficult time.Halladay had just appeared at the sheriff's Fishing for Families tournament on Friday, and was remembered as a philanthropist and "incredible friend."The celebrated athlete tweeted frequently about his love for flying.In October 2017, ICON Aircraft published a Youtube video featuring Halladay and his wife, Brandy.Harry Leroy Halladay III, affectionately known as "Doc," was one of just six pitchers to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues.Halladay pitched a perfect game on May 29, 2010, beating the Florida Marlins 1-0. In his first-ever postseason start later that season, Halladay threw the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the NLDS.Celebrities and baseball fans alike rushed to Twitter to share their sorrow for the Hallday's family.Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr., expressed grief over the loss of a childhood hero:The Houston Astros organization also sent their condolences to Halladay's family: