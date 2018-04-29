Blessed for the @HoustonTexans to give me a shot as an UDFA. Y’all won’t regret this decision! — KJ Malone (@Kj63Kj) April 29, 2018

Karl "The Mailman" Malone is actually cheering for a Houston team. But it's not the Houston Rockets.Karl posted a picture on Twitter of him sporting a Houston Texans hat after his son, KJ, signed with the team as an undrafted free agent."'Nuff said. Let's go @HoustonTexans," Karl tweeted."Blessed for the @HoustonTexans to give me a shot as an UDFA. Y'all won't regret this decision," KJ wrote on Twitter.It's not every day you see Karl cheering for a Houston sports team.Rockets fans all remember the Jazz vs. Rockets rivalry in the 90s. Ask any Rockets fan, and most will tell you how much they disliked Karl.But it looks like Houston sports fans will now have to start cheering for a Malone for a change.Congrats, KJ! Welcome to H-town!