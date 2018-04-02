SPORTS
espn

Former Astros coach Rich Dauer, who nearly died last year, tosses 1st pitch in home opener

Rich Dauer, the former first base coach for the Houston Astros, tossed out the ceremonial first pitch in Houston's home opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

Dauer's return to Minute Maid Park was an emotional one, as Dauer -- a coach for three seasons with Houston -- suffered a subdural hematoma last year and almost died.

Dauer, 65, was unaware he was bleeding in his brain after he slipped and fell the night before the Astros' World Series championship parade. He attended the parade before he left and went to the hospital, undergoing a three-hour surgery.

Dauer spent his entire 10-year major league career in Baltimore and won the 1983 World Series with the Orioles.

Related Video
Dauer throws out emotional first pitch
Dauer throws out emotional first pitch
Former first base coach Rich Dauer throws out the first pitch at the Astros home opener after recovering from a coma in the offseason.

Related Topics:
sportsespnsubdural hematomamlbfirst pitchhouston astrosrich dauer
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Emotion and folly mark pregame of Astros home opener
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
More Sports
Top Stories
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Emotion and folly mark pregame of Astros home opener
'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says
Sen. Ted Cruz kicks off re-election campaign in Stafford
Houston home serving 100 veterans in need of new wheels
'The Rock' opens up about his battle with depression
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Show More
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes
More News
Photos
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos