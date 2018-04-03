56 years in the making.



Once shrouded in mystery before Tuesday night, the world got to see the jewelry that the Houston Astros are rocking after their World Series championship.The rings have been kept secret until Tuesday night's unveiling before the Astros took on the Baltimore Orioles.Owner Jim Crane purchased 1,332 rings for the Astros organization.That means all players, coaches, clubhouse and training staff, baseball and business front office, medical staff, part-time associates, Hall of Fame players, owners, and broadcasters will receive rings.The Astros wouldn't confirm whether all rings were purchased at the same price point.Nevertheless, the design was something the club meticulously planned, with specific elements in mind:Rick Antona opened Uptown Diamond in the Galleria area five years ago. He said his company came in second in a bid to design the Astros World Series ring."Loved sports my whole life and I was always fascinated by Super Bowl rings and Stanley Cup rings, and just said, 'Hey I'd love to make one of those someday,'" Antona explained.He said championship rings usually take about eight to 10 weeks to complete. They usually include specifics about the city they represent."Typically, they'll put the year, they'll put the sayings of the city, they'll put the skyline," he said.You won't be able to purchase the actual championship rings, but you will have a chance to get something close."The team will buy the ring for everybody in the organization," Antona said. "Then, what they'll do is they'll manufacture stuff for their friends and family to buy."