  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
SPORTS

Houston Astros World Series ring design includes specific details of their historic run

EMBED </>More Videos

FINALLY: Astros receive their World Series rings

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Once shrouded in mystery before Tuesday night, the world got to see the jewelry that the Houston Astros are rocking after their World Series championship.

The rings have been kept secret until Tuesday night's unveiling before the Astros took on the Baltimore Orioles.

Owner Jim Crane purchased 1,332 rings for the Astros organization.

PHOTOS: The Houston Astros' World Champions ring up close


That means all players, coaches, clubhouse and training staff, baseball and business front office, medical staff, part-time associates, Hall of Fame players, owners, and broadcasters will receive rings.

The Astros wouldn't confirm whether all rings were purchased at the same price point.

Nevertheless, the design was something the club meticulously planned, with specific elements in mind:


Rick Antona opened Uptown Diamond in the Galleria area five years ago. He said his company came in second in a bid to design the Astros World Series ring.

"Loved sports my whole life and I was always fascinated by Super Bowl rings and Stanley Cup rings, and just said, 'Hey I'd love to make one of those someday,'" Antona explained.

He said championship rings usually take about eight to 10 weeks to complete. They usually include specifics about the city they represent.

"Typically, they'll put the year, they'll put the sayings of the city, they'll put the skyline," he said.

You won't be able to purchase the actual championship rings, but you will have a chance to get something close.
RELATED: Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings

"The team will buy the ring for everybody in the organization," Antona said. "Then, what they'll do is they'll manufacture stuff for their friends and family to buy."

RELATED: Everything you need to know about World Series rings

EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back at the World Series rings of yesteryear.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBworld seriesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Scott Brooks says James Harden a worthy MVP, but so is LeBron James
What's your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in
Earned it: Astros receive World Series rings Tuesday
A look back at World Series rings of yesteryear
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston area under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 12 a.m.
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Off-duty firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube HQ
What's your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Show More
Bus company involved in crash had previous violations
Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratches
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station
More News
Top Video
What's your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in
Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratches
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
More Video