Cold weather means fast finishes for Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With temperatures near freezing at the beginning of the race, experts predicted times for the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon would be fast. And they were right!

Bazu Worku from Ethiopia won the men's division of Chevron Houston Marathon at 2:08:31. It's his third win in the Bayou City, having taken first place in 2013 and 2014 as well.

Another repeat appearance, Yitayal Atnafu took second place for the men, for the third time.

Biruktayit Degefa of Ethopia won the women's division of the Chevron Houston Marathon in 2:24:52. It was her second win, having taken first place in 2016, and second place in 2017.

Sarah Crouch was the first U.S. women's marathoner to cross the finish line at 2:35:22.

New Zealand native Jake Robertson won the men's division of the Aramco Half Marathon in 1:00:01, tying his personal best.

Ruti Aga from Ethiopia won the women's division of the Aramco Half Marathon in 1:06:39, just two days before her 24th birthday. Aga smashed her previous personal best, which was 1:08:07, finishing just 10 seconds slower than the course record.

Molly Huddle set a U.S. record women's half marathon at 1:07:34. She's training for Boston, which will be her second full marathon.

