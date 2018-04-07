From Minute Maid Park to Toyota Center, the fans were moving.One mom said, "It's our first NBA game, she's OKC even though we'll sit in Rockets section."But it's getting to and from the venues that left some drivers moving slowly."I'm from Alvin so driving to Houston is a little crazy," a fan said.Another added, "The 288/610 interchange is pretty bad. It took us a little navigation but glad we came early."From 290 to the West Loop to the Westpark Tollway and I-10 East, there are traffic snarls all over from construction. It makes it a little easier to handle the detours when your teams are winning."We're going all the way," said a Rockets fan.At least it's not a school night.One Rockets dad said, "We'll just plan extra time and have some good family time together."A longer drive home for the parents may mean the kids can just sleep on the way."It will take a lot of patience," another parent added.