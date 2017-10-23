SPORTS

Fan carves Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel into pumpkin

Corey Middleton tweeted a picture of a pumpkin he carved with an image of the pitcher.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
One Astros fan is paying tribute to Dallas Keuchel in a creative way.

As the World Series nears, so does Halloween.

He tweeted, "This is what you get when you kick butt in October!"


Keuchel tweeted back, "That's legit. Not even going to lie."


A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

