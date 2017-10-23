Fan carves Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel into pumpkin

HOUSTON (KTRK) --One Astros fan is paying tribute to Dallas Keuchel in a creative way.
As the World Series nears, so does Halloween.
Corey Middleton tweeted a picture of a pumpkin he carved with an image of the bearded pitcher.
He tweeted, "This is what you get when you kick butt in October!"
This is what you get when you kick butt in October! @kidkeuchy @richardjustice @TeamCJCorrea @JoseAltuve27 @ajhinch pic.twitter.com/CwT50yMHU0— Corey Middleton (@coreym71) October 23, 2017
Keuchel tweeted back, "That's legit. Not even going to lie."
That's legit. Not even going to lie 🤣 https://t.co/o34Khotk0p— Dallas Keuchel (@kidkeuchy) October 23, 2017
A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff