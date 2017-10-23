Fan carves Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel into pumpkin

That's legit. Not even going to lie 🤣 https://t.co/o34Khotk0p — Dallas Keuchel (@kidkeuchy) October 23, 2017

One Astros fan is paying tribute to Dallas Keuchel in a creative way.As the World Series nears, so does Halloween.Corey Middleton tweeted a picture of a pumpkin he carved with an image of the bearded pitcher.He tweeted, "This is what you get when you kick butt in October!"Keuchel tweeted back, "That's legit. Not even going to lie."A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got