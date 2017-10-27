SPORTS

Spring family tricked into buying fake World Series tickets

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Andrea Falcon thought she had an amazing surprise for her family of Astros superfans: four tickets to the World Series that she found on Craigslist.

But they're watching the game from home because the tickets were not real.

"He said, 'I'm sorry, these are fake. You've been scammed,'" she recalled.

She had seen other sales but decided on a guy who called himself Reggie.

"This person was willing to meet and let me see the tickets at Minute Maid Park," she said.

Falcon says Reggie claimed his company gave him tickets but he couldn't go. She paid in cash for the tickets and even tried to get Minute Maid employees to verify them.

As they tried to get into the fan fest activities Friday afternoon, they were turned away and got only towels as a consolation.



The police are investigating. They tweeted out a number for ticket victims, signaling the Falcon family aren't alone.

