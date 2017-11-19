SPORTS

ESPN: D'Onta Foreman tore his Achilles during Texans win against Cardinals

D'Onta Foreman tore Achilles during Texans win, ESPN reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texans running back D'Onta Foreman was carted off the field with an ankle injury after scoring on a 34-yard run against the Cardinals.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the initial diagnosis is a torn Achilles for the rookie. A MRI will be conducted on Monday.


Foreman's run gave the Texans a 31-21 lead with about six minutes left. But he quickly fell to the ground and was reaching for his leg, and it was clear that the rookie was in pain.

Texans trainers looked at Foreman for a few minutes before a cart arrived on the field, and Foreman was driven to the locker room. The crowd chanted "Foreman! Foreman!"

This season, the Texans have seen their share of injuries. Earlier this month, rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL in practice and is out for the season.

Superstar J.J. Watt sustained a tibial plateau fracture against the Kansas City Chiefs, and in the same game, Whitney Mercilus suffered a season-ending muscle tear.

Texans DE J.J. Watt suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg during the first quarter of Sunday night's game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

