Dynamo goalkeeper arrested after allegedly headbutting girlfriend

Dynamo goalkeeper arrested after allegedly headbutting girlfriend. (Tony Gutierrez)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with misdemeanor assault in connection to with an alleged domestic incident, the team announced.

According to court documents, Deric is accused of headbutting his girlfriend Tuesday.

He has been suspended pending investigations by Major League Soccer and the Houston Police Department.

"We take these matters very seriously and are working closely with Major League Soccer and local authorities," the team said in a statement. "We support the League's decision to suspend the player pending further investigation."

Deric, a native of Houston, was named the MLS Player of the Month for October. The goalkeeper recorded 15 total saves and led the Dynamo to three consecutive positive results to close out the regular season.

The Dynamo are in the middle of a playoff run with a matchup on Nov. 5 against Portland.

Full statement released by the Dynamo:
"Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with an alleged domestic dispute. We take these matters very seriously and are working closely with Major League Soccer and local authorities. We support the League's decision to suspend the player pending further investigation. The club will have no further comment until the investigation into this alleged incident is complete."


