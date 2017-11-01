Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with misdemeanor assault in connection to with an alleged domestic incident, the team announced.According to court documents, Deric is accused of headbutting his girlfriend Tuesday.He has been suspended pending investigations by Major League Soccer and the Houston Police Department."We take these matters very seriously and are working closely with Major League Soccer and local authorities," the team said in a statement. "We support the League's decision to suspend the player pending further investigation."Deric, a native of Houston, was named the MLS Player of the Month for October. The goalkeeper recorded 15 total saves and led the Dynamo to three consecutive positive results to close out the regular season.The Dynamo are in the middle of a playoff run with a matchup on Nov. 5 against Portland.