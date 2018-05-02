Donovan Mitchell slams door on Rockets comeback in Game 2 win

The Rockets inbounded the ball from the sideline and went right back to Harden, who forced another switch on Mitchell. The rookie squatted into his stance, holding his arms almost comically to his sides, shuffling against the grain as Harden tried to drive him. Mitchell cut off the move, and Harden backed out and Mitchell closed the gap. Shot clock violation.
On the Jazz's next trip, Mitchell -- struggling through an ugly shooting night -- missed a floater in the paint, but with a second jump as if a hidden trampoline existed somewhere under the floor, he exploded back at the rim and crammed home a vicious tip dunk. After a Harden runner cut Utah's lead back down to four, Mitchell came right back, gliding into the paint after a high screen, and calmly hit Joe Ingles right in his pocket for a wide-open corner 3 to put the Jazz up seven.
It was a sequence of consequence, and another to highlight Mitchell's outrageous poise and ability. He didn't play all that well, at least in the traditional box score sense -- 17 points on 6-of-21 shooting -- but he made plays, and taking over the primary playmaking role again, he dished out a career-high 11 assists to even the Western Conference semifinal series at 1 with a 116-108 win on Wednesday night.
"I've learned not to be content with him, to demand more and more from him," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said pregame, "because that's what he wants."
It was all about closing from there on out, and with Mitchell handling the offense, Ingles shooting his face off (27 points on 10-of-13 shooting, 7-of-9 from 3) and some timely bench production, the Jazz responded to a lackluster Game 1 performance. The Rockets looked confused in the second half, with Harden struggling in the fourth quarter and Houston's drive-and-kick action stymied.
The Jazz had built a sizable lead in the first half, but Mitchell picked up his third foul with about four minutes left in the second quarter on an unfortunate collision under the basket. From that point on, it was about getting to halftime for the Jazz, holding off the inevitable Houston flurry, in whatever form it might take. It came as it often does, Harden scoring in his ways -- free throws, 3s and layups. In the final six and a half minutes, Harden scored as many points on free throws as the Jazz did total. It took a 19-point Jazz lead to nine at the break, and while not completely unraveling an otherwise excellent half, it certainly clouded the third quarter.
Once the Rockets -- or really, Harden -- got settled, it got complicated for Utah. The ball was moving on them, and their offense was surviving only on tough jumpers. But after Harden picked up his fourth foul midway through the quarter, Utah swung back again, and actually held a one-point lead going into the fourth. The Jazz got critical production from Alec Burks (17 points) and Dante Exum (9 points) to stabilize after Houston's run.
But they could hold on only so long, because eventually, Harden was coming back in. Straight away, after another Utah turnover, the Rockets popped the ball around the perimeter in mid-transition, with it finding Harden at the top of the key wide open. He gripped the ball at his side like he was about to launch, but as a defender pulled over to contest, Harden skipped it over to Eric Gordon for 3. Crisp, simple, pretty -- and the Rockets had the lead again. Even with virtually a whole quarter to go, it felt like the Jazz were in trouble.
There's a toughness to them, though, both physically and mentally. On a tie-up with known bulldogPJ Tucker, Mitchell wrestled for the ball an awkward amount of time, not backing down a bit as the two grappled for it. Tucker clapped and barked; Mitchell stood his ground. It was emblematic of the Jazz's approach, and specifically, Mitchell's. The fearlessness is real, and impressive.
Maybe it's not coincidence that Mitchell turned in a rugged performance after watching Kobe Bryant's "Detail" breakdown of him -- twice. He's gotten raves from everyone around the league for his beyond-his-years play and composure, but the competitive spirit and will to perform in big spots is a talent he's only starting to scratch the surface on.
Related Video
Mitchell cleans up miss with monster putback
Donovan Mitchell's floater bounces off the rim, but Mitchell rises up for a thunderous, one-handed putback dunk.