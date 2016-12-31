SPORTS

Father of injured The Woodlands HS player speaks on hope in the New Year
THE WOODLANDS, TX (KTRK) --
The father of a high school football player in a coma says his son is making progress.

Grant Milton, a senior at The Woodlands High School, has been in the hospital since he collapsed during a playoff game in November.

"It's just a journey. We won't really know the extent of the injury and what his capabilities are going to be until he wakes up," Miles Milton said.

RELATED: Injured football player's condition improving
Grant Milton was transferred to a medical facility in The Woodlands on Tuesday.



Five weeks ago, Grant Milton dropped on the sidelines with a brain injury. After days at a Waco hospital, he's now recovering in ICU.

Grant's injury rallied the entire community and now his family has great hope for him in the New Year.

"We just want him back. We know this is going to take time. We know he's got a tough road ahead, we don't know what we're getting back," Miles Milton said. "The personality changes and physical abilities but we want him back."

