SPORTS

Welcome to Clutch City! Fans welcome Chris Paul to Houston Rockets

EMBED </>More Videos

Fun facts about Chris Paul. (KTRK)

Happy CP3 Day, y'all!

Houston is welcoming its newest member of the Rockets with a big celebration at the Toyota Center.
Chris Paul was traded to the Rockets from the LA Clippers on June 28, and ever since then, fans have been anxiously waiting for him to make an appearance.
EMBED More News Videos

Rockets get Chris Paul in trade with Clippers

RELATED: What you need to know about Chris Paul


The team is celebrating CP3 Day with a rally starting at 1:30 p.m. with a press conference from Paul that will be streamed live on the ABC13 News App.


The rally is free to the public and will take place in the Toyota Center West Club. There will be giveaways, entertainer performances, an opportunity to purchase a CP3 Rockets T-shirt and $1 hot dogs and nachos.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsNBAbasketballtoyota centerHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Dodgers, Astros atop odds to win World Series after All-Star break
Why each 50-win team will -- and won't -- stay hot in the second half
J.J. Watt takes dig at Big Baller Brand, Lonzo Ball ahead of shoe release
Q&A: Lonzo Ball's agent Harrison Gaines knows how to work with the Ball family
More Sports
Top Stories
3-year-old killed in Clute crash when dad tries to re-buckle her
Miracle mechanics change lives one car at a time
Former teacher sentenced for abusing 8-year-old student
Denny's strangulation victim's family to attend hearing
STOP THE WORLD: Beyonce shares first photo of twins
SUV wedged under train and dragged in La Marque
Another round of storms Friday
Show More
Maria Menounos opens up about brain tumor battle
Man's bath interrupted after he finds snake in tub
EXCLUSIVE: First-hand look at crime in Third Ward
3 arrested after N. Houston pawn shop heist
Woman walking on dark road hit and killed
More News
Top Video
Large-scale 'Star Wars'-themed land model revealed
Maria Menounos opens up about brain tumor battle
Man's bath interrupted after he finds snake in tub
Stuffed baby toys recalled because they could cut kids
More Video