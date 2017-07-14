Houston is welcoming its newest member of the Rockets with a big celebration at the Toyota Center.
Chris Paul was traded to the Rockets from the LA Clippers on June 28, and ever since then, fans have been anxiously waiting for him to make an appearance.
The team is celebrating CP3 Day with a rally starting at 1:30 p.m. with a press conference from Paul that will be streamed live on the ABC13 News App.
Friday is #CP3DAY!— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 11, 2017
➡️ Free @ToyotaCenter. Doors 1:30
➡️ Presser on scoreboard followed by @CP3 appearance.
➡️ Info: https://t.co/SYgDRZBS7Q pic.twitter.com/fTjLuoiyb6
The rally is free to the public and will take place in the Toyota Center West Club. There will be giveaways, entertainer performances, an opportunity to purchase a CP3 Rockets T-shirt and $1 hot dogs and nachos.
