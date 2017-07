EMBED >More News Videos Rockets get Chris Paul in trade with Clippers

Happy CP3 Day, y'all!Houston is welcoming its newest member of the Rockets with a big celebration at the Toyota Center. Chris Paul was traded to the Rockets from the LA Clippers on June 28 , and ever since then, fans have been anxiously waiting for him to make an appearance.The team is celebrating CP3 Day with a rally starting at 1:30 p.m. with a press conference from Paul that will be streamed live on the ABC13 News App.The rally is free to the public and will take place in the Toyota Center West Club. There will be giveaways, entertainer performances, an opportunity to purchase a CP3 Rockets T-shirt and $1 hot dogs and nachos.