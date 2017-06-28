Unbelievable amount of emotions right now.. pic.twitter.com/1FB7ade7uC — Chris Paul (@CP3) June 28, 2017

After Chris Paul agreed to opt-in on contract, Clippers are trading All-Star guard to the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @TheVertical — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Sources: After Paul informed Clippers he'd sign w/ HOU in FA, teams agreed to deal sending Beverley, Decker, Williams and 2018 FRP for Paul. https://t.co/9Lk9FPEPbu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Houston, thanks for welcoming me with open arms. I gave my all every time I was on the court. Time to get to work for LA! #Clips — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 28, 2017

Let's get it Clippers!!! Let's get it!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 28, 2017

My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y'all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017

Welcome to Clutch City, CP3!Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets, sources say.In a tweet, Paul confirmed his departure from Los Angeles, saying he was experiencing an "unbelievable amount of emotions" and was "so blessed and thankful for the ability to play this game." Paul did not confirm that he was headed to Houston.According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Paul was traded in exchange for Patrick Beverly, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and a first round pick next year.Paul, a 32-year-old All-Star, opted in for the last year of his contract so the Clippers could work on a deal.Paul will join a team led by star James Harden that was eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.Some of the former Rockets players are already tweeting about the trade:NBA star LeBron James took to Twitter to congratulate his buddy writing, " My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck to @CP3. H-Town, y'all got a great one coming to your city."A little observation about Paul's jersey number. Rockets' forward Ryan Anderson wears No. 3, and Paul wore the same number when he was with the Clippers.The Eyewitness News sports team will have updates on this story throughout the day.