World Series Baby Boom: Chevy to celebrate newest Astros fans July 26

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's no secret that a big sports win can prompt a baby boom among fans. Now, about nine months after the Astros' World Series Championship win, families are invited to bring their little ones out to celebrate our hometown team.

To welcome the newest and upcoming Astros fans, Houston families are invited to a part in the park at Discovery Green on July 26 from 12-2 p.m. Families are urged to wear Astros gear while enjoying Blue Bell ice cream and various activities.

Safety experts will also be on hand providing demonstrations of car seat safety to keep those little Astros fans safe on the road.
