Chevron Houston Marathon by the numbers

This year is the 45th running of the marathon, which started back in 1972.

It is the 16th year for the Aramco Half Marathon, which was first run in 2002.

In total, 27,000 runners will pound the pavement across Houston on Sunday morning.

Approximately 250,000 spectators will gather to cheer on runners along the race route.

On television, 300,000 people are expected to watch race coverage on ABC13 and simulcasts on Longhorn Network and ESPN3.

people are expected to watch race coverage on ABC13 and simulcasts on Longhorn Network and ESPN3.

The event is not possible without the hard work of 7,500 volunteers.

In total, race weekend has an economic impact of more than $51 million.

When all is said and done, more than 500,000 people will participate in, watch or help organize the Chevron Houston Marathon this weekend. Here's a breakdown of marathon weekend by the numbers: