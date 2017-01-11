CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON

Chevron Houston Marathon by the numbers
From runners to spectators to television viewers, more than 500,000 people take part in the Chevron Houston Marathon each year.

When all is said and done, more than 500,000 people will participate in, watch or help organize the Chevron Houston Marathon this weekend. Here's a breakdown of marathon weekend by the numbers:

  • This year is the 45th running of the marathon, which started back in 1972.
  • It is the 16th year for the Aramco Half Marathon, which was first run in 2002.
  • In total, 27,000 runners will pound the pavement across Houston on Sunday morning.
  • Approximately 250,000 spectators will gather to cheer on runners along the race route.
  • On television, 300,000 people are expected to watch race coverage on ABC13 and simulcasts on Longhorn Network and ESPN3.

  • The event is not possible without the hard work of 7,500 volunteers.
  • In total, race weekend has an economic impact of more than $51 million.


SEE ALSO: Running the Houston marathon? Here's what you need to do now
Memorial Hermann Ironman Sports Medicine Institute human performance coordinator Kimberly Gandler has three tips to optimally condition your body in the final days before the race.

