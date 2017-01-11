Chevron Houston Marathon by the numbers

HOUSTON (KTRK) --When all is said and done, more than 500,000 people will participate in, watch or help organize the Chevron Houston Marathon this weekend. Here's a breakdown of marathon weekend by the numbers:
- This year is the 45th running of the marathon, which started back in 1972.
- It is the 16th year for the Aramco Half Marathon, which was first run in 2002.
- In total, 27,000 runners will pound the pavement across Houston on Sunday morning.
- Approximately 250,000 spectators will gather to cheer on runners along the race route.
- On television, 300,000 people are expected to watch race coverage on ABC13 and simulcasts on Longhorn Network and ESPN3.
- The event is not possible without the hard work of 7,500 volunteers.
- In total, race weekend has an economic impact of more than $51 million.
