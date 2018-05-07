SPORTS
CC Sabathia likely to retire if Yankees win World Series this season

CC Sabathia says he'll likely retire if the New York Yankees win the World Series this season.

"I want one more parade and pretty sure that will be it,'' the left-hander told the New York Post. "I thought I had it last year.''

The New York Post reports that Sabathia, who turns 38 in July, would have retired last season if the Yankees won the title last season, but New York fell to the eventual-World Series champion Houston Astros in a seven-game American League Championship Series.

He signed a one-year, $10 million contract to return to the Yankees this season.

Sabathia, who won a World Series ring with the Yankees in 2009, is off to a strong start this season with a 2-0 record and 1.39 ERA in six starts. The former Cy Young winner and six-time All-Star has 239 career victories.
